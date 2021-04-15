Emotional Australian PM chokes back tears as he announces end to Afghan deployment

Sydney, Australia - Prime Minister Scott Morrison choked back tears as he read the names Thursday of 41 Australians killed in Afghanistan to mark the end of his country's involvement in the 20-year war.

Speaking at a televised news conference, Morrison said Australia would remove its remaining troops from Afghanistan in September in line with the US decision to ends its military operations there.

Australia deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and terrorist groups in Afghanistan, but has only 80 support personnel there today.

Morrison called the decision to leave Afghanistan "a significant milestone in Australia's military history" that marked the end of a costly chapter for the country's defence force.

He then read out the names of the 41 Australian soldiers killed in the conflict, halting several times as he choked back sobs, especially when mentioning Brett Till, a 31-year-old sergeant from his own Sydney constituency.