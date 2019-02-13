Actor Jussie Smollet's legal representatives slammed claims that he has not been co-operating with investigators. File picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Chicago - Actor Jussie Smollett's legal representatives slammed claims that he has not been co-operating with investigators. A spokesperson from the Chicago Police Department said on Tuesday that the phone records the 'Empire' actor provided were "insufficient to corroborate some of the information.”

Smollett, an openly gay African-American who plays a gay character on the hip-hop drama 'Empire,' performed in West Hollywood less than a week after he reported to Chicago police that he was attacked in January by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs and put a rope around his neck.

"The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I'm okay. I'm not fully healed yet, but I'm going to be and I'm gonna stand strong with y'all," the 36-year-old actor and R&B performer told a crowd of hundreds of cheering fans, according to media reports.

News of the alleged assault sparked outrage on social media, but some questioned Smollett's account as the Chicago police have not found video evidence.

Chicago police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

