Ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Picture: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

Paris - France commemorated the end of World War II with a memorial service at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the landmark arch in the centre of the capital on Wednesday morning in rainy weather and symbolically relit the eternal flame that burns under the arch.

The French national anthem, the Marseillaise, and the Song of the Partisans were played at the ceremony.

The ceremony is a tradition on the French holiday to mark the victory over Nazi Germany, which surrendered on May 8, 1945.

His predecessors, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, government officials, as well as military representatives and veterans, were also present at the ceremony at the top of the Champs-Elysees boulevard.

Just in time for the commemoration ceremony, the Arc de Triomphe was completely restored after being severely damaged by Yellow Vest protesters in December.

In November, Macron had already commemorated the end of World War I 100 years ago with a summit.

At that time, more than 60 heads of state and government gathered - also in rainy weather - under the Arc de Triomphe, among them German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

DPA