England to lift limit of 30 mourners at funerals this month

PRETORIA – England is planning to lift the number of mourners at a funeral from May 17 after many have been forced to watch funerals from home over live-streams due to Covid-19 restrictions , the BBC has reported on Monday.

The British broadcaster has said the 30 people limit will now go up to any number as long as the venue can comply with social distancing.

“The actual number of people able to attend will depend on how many people can be accommodated safely within the premises with social distancing, and where the venue manager or event organiser has carried out a risk assessment and taken all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of Covid-19,” the British government said in a statement.

The government advised that anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms or is self-isolating due to a positive test result or having been instructed to self-isolate, should not attend a funeral.

“By following instructions to self-isolate, you will be protecting family, friends, colleagues and other people around you, and will play a direct role in stopping the spread of the virus,” the statement added.

The statement further indicated that where international travel to the UK was allowed, mourners would be required to quarantine for 10 days.

The Guardian UK said hospitality venues, entertainment venues, the rest of the accommodation sector and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes would also reopen.

However, limited crowds would be allowed at sporting events, the publication added.

The Mirror UK has reported that members of parliamnet have warned that curbs on foreign holidays should be kept in place to protect the UK from Covid variants.

The ban on foreign holidays is also expected to be lifted for people in England from May 17.