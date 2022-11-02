‘Enough is enough’, White House vows to end gun violence

Cape Town - “Enough is enough, gun violence in this country is an epidemic that will not end with thoughts and prayers alone,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a media briefing on Tuesday. According to the White House, President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, further adding that it’s time the US turns its pain into purpose.

She mentioned that in the last 48 hours, more families across America have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America, making mention of reports of a shooter targeting two law enforcement officers from a rooftop in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday. She also mentioned the fatal shooting of rapper Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, who was killed by a "stray bullet", according to a statement by his record company. “In Chicago, 14 were injured by gunfire – including three children – and one injured by a vehicle as she tried to flee last night. In Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager was killed at a Halloween party,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said that these were only some of the shootings that made national headlines. The press secretary said that in other cases, they may not know the names of the victims but equally mourn with their families and communities. President Biden recently said that there is so much gun violence in America that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

In June, Biden signed major gun reform legislation into law in the aftermath of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. US authorities enhanced background checks for gun buyers aged 18 to 21, made obtaining a firearm through trafficking a federal offence. According to tracking website Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 37 000 gun violence-related deaths in the US so far in 2022, including over 500 mass shootings.

