Addressing the media in Tshwane on Friday, Jarrar said that the so-called “peace plan” announced in Washington on January 28 was based on unilateral Israeli visions, and that the Palestinians were not party to this scam.
“The plan promises Palestinians, who constitute more than 50% of the population between the Mediterranean and the Jordan river, bantustans in less than 14% of the whole area, no Jerusalem as the capital, no real sovereignty, and no control over borders or international relations,” she said.
“The plan legitimises grave violations of international law, including the annexation of land by force for the sake of the settlement enterprise.”
Under the stipulations of the plan, the right of six million Palestinian refugees to return to their homes is denied, and the Palestinians are pressured to halt the process of bringing Israelis and Americans to international courts to account.