Epstein lured victim using Prince Andrew 'as bait', letter reveals









Britain's Prince Andrew. File Photo: IANS. A victim of Jeffrey Epstein who said Prince Andrew was used as bait to lure her to his private island has written an extraordinary letter pleading for the royal to help in the US investigation. Sent by Gloria Allred, who represents the woman, known only as "Jane Doe 15", it says: "Your prestige and reputation were directly touted in his attempts to engage in further harm". It is alleged Epstein’s staff tried to lure the woman to the paedophile financier’s private island of Little St James in the US Virgin Islands with the promise of meeting Andrew. The intervention is likely to pile further pressure on the Duke of York to speak to US investigators in the fallout from his disastrous BBC interview last month.

In the letter, Andrew was told how a "central element" of Epstein’s predatory behaviour was to ‘present himself as having connections to the world’s most powerful people’.

It reads: "We write now to seek your co-operation to bring out the truth about his predatory behaviour. You are no doubt aware by now that Mr Epstein was a skilled manipulator and abuser of minor girls".

Jane Doe 15 has described how Epstein raped her, taking her virginity, at his New Mexico ranch when she was aged 15.

The victim, now 31, first met the businessman in 2004 after being approached by one of Epstein’s assistants when visiting New York with her school drama club.

After being lured to his ranch two weeks later, she said Epstein "took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands and smiling with celebrities and political leaders’ during the trip to New Mexico.

Epstein’s staff then allegedly tried to push her into travelling to his Caribbean island. The letter says: "[They said] Mr Epstein was close to you, that you would be among the guests and that she would have an opportunity to meet you". The woman has said she declined the invitation "out of fear".

Mrs Allred, who is representing five of Epstein’s victims, told The Sunday Times: "He [Andrew] shouldn’t be trying to decide how what he knows helps or hurts anybody; he should just provide the facts. The prince needs to speak without condition, without delay".

She called on Andrew to provide sworn testimony and a sworn deposition in "the interest of serving justice and in helping the victims of Mr Epstein to find peace".

The prince has previously said he is "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required".

Jane Doe 15, who has filed a complaint at a US court, was among victims who testified at the end of Epstein’s criminal case in August. Epstein killed himself in jail later that month.

It comes as Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Roberts said police reneged on a promise to search the west London home of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, where she claims to have had sex with Andrew at the age of 17.

She said on Twitter yesterday: ‘Who’s protecting who?’

Meanwhile, Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing separate Epstein victims, is reportedly preparing to fly two witnesses to the US who claim they saw Andrew with Miss Roberts in Tramp nightclub.

Andrew has vehemently denied the claims. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Metropolitan Police has said there is not enough evidence to proceed with an investigation.

Daily Mail