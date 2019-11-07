Ankara - Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces in northern Syria.
"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said.
"But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria," he said in a speech at Ankara University. He gave no details.
Earlier this week a senior Turkish official said Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter-in-law, and hoped to gain intelligence from them about Islamic State, although Ankara has not said what knowledge they may have had about the group's operations.
On Wednesday, a senior Turkish official said that the operation in which Baghdadi's wife was detained took place on June 2, 2018 when Turkish police captured a group of 11 Islamic State suspects in Turkey's Hatay province.