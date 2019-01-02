Picture: Valery Hache/AFP

London - A lottery ticket-holder in Britain started 2019 with a bang on Wednesday by claiming the whole jackpot of 115 million pounds (R2 090 353 824,24) in the year's first EuroMillions draw. The unidentified player has become the fourth-biggest winner in Britain by winning the jackpot, which totalled 114,969,775 pounds, the National Lottery said.

A further 10 players pocketed 1 million pounds each in the New Year's Day draw.

"The lucky 114.9-million-pound winner has claimed their prize - cue the celebrations!" the lottery organizers tweeted on Wednesday.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir from Scotland became the biggest lottery winners in Britain - and across Europe - when they scooped more than 161 million pounds.

They were pictured with a cheque for that sum, before leaving their flat a week later when they were besieged by people asking for money.

The National Lottery did not say if Wednesday's claimant plans to remain anonymous or take part in a similar presentation ceremony.

dpa