European leaders nominate Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Nobel Peace Prize

Cape Town – European politicians have called on the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to nominate Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. In a statement to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, they urged the Committee to reopen and extend the nomination procedure until March 31 to allow for Zelenskyy’s nomination to be processed.

“In light of historically unprecedented events we respectfully call upon the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to reopen and reconsider the 2022 nomination. “Right now and around the world, fellow democratic citizens are all asking the same question: what can we do to support the people of Ukraine?” they said. Now was the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world was on their side, they added.

This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 3 – 10 with around 251 individuals and 92 organisations having applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Statement by a group of #European politicians (mostly #Dutch) on the nomination of Volodymyr #Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/kIAb9mAzaY — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 18, 2022 Meanwhile, Tech giant Meta announced a feature to its Facebook platform which would start showing people in Ukraine a message at the top of feed that connects them to information that allows people to locate family and friends as well as support services such as housing and immigration assistance. The platform added further resources in the Emotional Health Hub which is presented in both Ukrainian and English.

“The hub features content that helps parents and caregivers figure out how to discuss the crisis with children, how to identify stress in children and how to navigate their own stress and anxiety during this time,” the company said on Thursday. It added that a new emergency relief feature had also been set that made it easier for administrators of the various communities to turn on features that empower members to come together and take action. IOL