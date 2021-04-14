European Medicines Agency to make finding on J&J vaccine next week

Europe's medicines regulator said Wednesday it will make a recommendation on the safety of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus jab next week after US health authorities recommended pausing vaccinations over blood clot fears.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency's announcement also comes as the US pharmaceutical company itself said it was delaying rollout of its vaccine on the continent.

The "EMA is expediting this evaluation and currently expects to issue a recommendation next week," it said in a statement, after announcing last week a probe had been launched.

"While its review is ongoing, EMA remains of the view that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," the medicines watchdog added.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday recommended a "pause" on the one-jab Covid-19 vaccine on worries over six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in the United States.