Evangelist Ravi Zacharias who built global ministry dies

ATLANTA — Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, who built an international ministry that strives to defend Christianity on intellectual grounds, has died in Georgia. He was 74. Zacharias died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief battle with sarcoma, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries said in a statement. The Rev. Billy Graham invited Zacharias to preach at the inaugural International Conference for Itinerant Evangelists in Amsterdam in 1983, the organisation said. He rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity, the ministry said. The ministry's mission is “helping the thinker believe and the believer think", it said in announcing the death of Zacharias.

Zacharias “saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered”, Michael Ramsden, the ministry's president, said.

His death sparked the #ThankYouRavi social media trend on Tuesday, with many paying tribute to him.

Ravi Zacharias has now stepped into glory and his faith has become sight.



He often said John 14:19, “Because I live, you also will live,” transformed his life. Now, those words are more true than ever.



Ravi’s mind, insight, and joy will be missed. #ThankYouRavi pic.twitter.com/GOcrEpjGmI — Dustin Benge (@DustinBenge) May 19, 2020

Ravi Zacharias taught me through the power of example that you don’t have to embarrass or decimate someone you disagree with to make a point. In the face of strident hostility, NEVER was Ravi rude to a questioner. #ThankYouRavi #Ravi pic.twitter.com/B82lOpNdqU — Thinking Quarantino (@TheEpicPrince1) May 19, 2020

Woke up today incredibly grateful for men like @RaviZacharias who exhort instruct and challenge us all in truth and love. #ThankYouRavi for being steadfast in your calling and for demonstrating Christ’s love in explaining our hope! You your family and ministry are in our prayers pic.twitter.com/JLqTLNK5Gj — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 19, 2020

The conundrum of the Christian experience is that we rejoice in the knowledge that, even as life is leaving a man on Earth, he is entering into everlasting life with the Father. #ThankYouRavi pic.twitter.com/mTwK8u3SI5 — Kay (@kea_hga) May 19, 2020

The man in this great picture I took in Atlanta, Georgia on January 1, 2020, is with his Lord and Savior now. #ThankYouRavi for everything pic.twitter.com/kSFpD0vNU1 — Trevor D. Thomas Jr. (@Tbpotus23) May 19, 2020

Greatful I got to experience his ministry once at our church. RIP Ravi🙏🏿 Thank you for everything you've done for the Kingdom. #RipRaviZacharias #ThankYouRavi pic.twitter.com/aO2QpZDcFO — KINGDMUSIC 🇿🇦 (@kingdmusic) May 19, 2020 Truly speechless.#thankyouravi for being a good and faithful servant indeed!

See you in eternity! https://t.co/MCl9LQTjOb — wholesome girl (@MandyCandyDandy) May 19, 2020

AP and IOL