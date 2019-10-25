The trick was called "Clubfoot and Garden Wheelbarrow," but the bear had other plans.
During a small circus performance this week in the Russian city of Olonets, a trainer stood in the red ring, beckoning a large bear walking on its hind legs while pushing a wheelbarrow.
There was no barrier separating trainer and bear from the intimate crowd surrounding them. Children sat with their parents. People pulled out their cameras to record.
Video shows what happened next: As the trainer walked past the standing bear, it attacked, pushing the trainer to the ground then climbing on top of him, all before another trainer rushed into the ring and began repeatedly kicking the creature.
"People started to jump up. A panic started. Everyone grabbed their kids and started running," eyewitness Galina Guryeva said, according to video obtained by NBC News.