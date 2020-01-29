Worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village, as the country is hit by the new coronavirus, in Qingdao. Picture: cnsphoto via Reuters

London - The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December has infected thousands of people and triggered alarm around the world. Here's what we know about it: * Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that get their name from what they look like under a microscope - they are spherical and their surfaces are covered with "crown"-like spikes.

* Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Mild cases can cause cold-like symptoms, while severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory illness, kidney failure and death.

* Like other coronaviruses, the newly identified China coronavirus is being transmitted from person-to-person via droplets when an infected person breathes out, coughs or sneezes. It can also spread via contaminated surfaces such as door handles or railings.

* Infection with the newly identified virus has an incubation period of between one and 14 days, and there are limited accounts that it may also be spreading before symptoms show.