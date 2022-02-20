Everything you need to know about the HIV ’cure’

Cape Town - Earlier this week, reports emerged that a patient in US with leukaemia became the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV. This comes after she received a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids.

Since receiving the treatment, the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for the potent antiretroviral therapy. But what do we know about this cure? How does it work and will it work for other patients? According to President Elect of the International Aids society, Sharon Lewin, they will be closely monitoring this development. It remains unclear on how this cure could be used on patients without a blood cancer.

“It’s exciting for the field because it proves that a cure is possible for HIV. We're always a bit cautious in this setting because this kind of intervention, a bone marrow transplant, would not be appropriate for people living with HIV. This woman received a bone marrow transplant because she also had a blood cancer that needed to be treated,” Lewin told Reuters. Lewin said that while bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV, the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens using gene therapy as a viable strategy for an HIV cure”. After the announcement of the “cure” was made, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, responded to the news in an interview, saying the same cannot be applied to others living with HIV.