Ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya arrives in Thailand

He left Singapore on Thursday after nearly a month's stay in Singapore. The former president was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives last month and he was allowed to stay there for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Thailand has denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country. The Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum.

“Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days,” Daily Mirror reported, quoting Thailand Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat as saying.