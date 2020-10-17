Exotic animal collector featured on 'Tiger King' is arrested

Granville, New York – A fugitive from Indiana who was featured on “Tiger King” has been arrested in New York after flaunting photos of exotic animals at his sanctuary to someone who then reported him, officials say.

Timothy Stark, 55, was arrested on Thursday by Granville police, the Post-Star reported.

The person to whom Stark showed the photos conducted some internet research on him and discovered he had warrants for his arrest, Granville Sergeant Ryan Pedone said.

A lawyer who could speak for Stark could not be found. A post on the Facebook page for the sanctuary he founded, Wildlife in Need, said there is no evidence to support the allegations.

The Netflix series “Tiger King” follows the life of Joe Exotic, of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma and other collectors of exotic animals. Stark's sanctuary is in Charlestown, Indiana.