Expert who devoted his life to protecting isolated Amazon tribes killed by tribesman’s arrow

By Anthony Boadle Brasilia - A top expert on isolated Amazon tribes in Brazil was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franciscato, 56, had spent his career as an official in the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, working to set up reservations to protect Brazil's tribes. On Wednesday, as he moved close to a hitherto uncontactedindigenous group, he was hit by an arrow above the heart in theforest near the Uru Eu Wau Wau reservation in the westernBrazilian state of Rondonia near the border with Bolivia. "He cried out, pulled the arrow from his chest, ran 50meters and collapsed, lifeless," a policeman who accompanied theexpedition said in an audio posted on social media.

The Kanindé Ethno-Environmental Defense Association hehelped found in the 1980s said the indigenous group had noability to distinguish between a friend or a foe from theoutside world.

His death comes at a time when indigenous people in Brazil are under increasing threat from invasions by illegal land grabbers, loggers and gold miners, emboldened by the policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who wants to develop the Amazon and reduce the size of indigenous reservations.

"We are feeling bewildered by so many deaths in this Brazil that no longer respects indigenous rights," said Ivanei de Cardozo, Franciscato's friend and co-founder of the Kanindé association.

The leading authority on Brazil's remaining isolated tribesand a former head of Funai, Sydney Possuelo, said Bolsonaro hadkept his campaign promise to destroy the agency that is meant to defend rights of indigenous people.

Possuelo said the government had defunded Funai and left itwithout staff needed for security at its isolated posts just asincreasing land invasions increase the risk of violent clashes.

Brazil's presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro has repeatedly proposed the need to integrate the indigenous, who he has described as living "like cave men," into broader Brazilian society.

"Rieli was a calm, methodical, soft-spoken man who knew the dangers very well, but he was alone and so he went to ask the police to accompany him," Possuelo said. The presence of police, Possuelo explained, might have triggered the attack.