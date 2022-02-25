EXPLAINER: everything you need to know about Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine so far

DURBAN – At least 137 people have been killed and scores more injured, some critical, in the wake of Russia's deadly attack on the Ukraine which began on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night that 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far.

According to Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in the Luhansk region and downed six Russian warplanes elsewhere in the east. Early today, reports began streaming in about loud explosions being heard in Kyiv as the Russian army continued to force its way through the Ukraine. Calling it “the biggest attack on a European state since World War II”, Reuters said thousands of people have fled their homes in search of safety after Russian President, Vladimir Putin, declared war.

In a press briefing on Thursday, US President Joe Biden, imposed sanctions against Russia. Biden said the sanctions were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia and to minimise the impact on the US and its allies. And he said Washington was prepared to do more. The US leader said Nato would meet today, to map out further measures. He reiterated that the US would not engage in war with Russia, but that it would meet its Article 5 commitments to defend Nato partners. Biden said the sanctions would limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen. Several other countries, including Taiwan, Japan, India and New Zealand have done the same.

New Zealand has imposed travel and export bans against Russian officials and forces. Embassies around the world are also working to evacuate their citizens from the Ukraine. The Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the government is looking at how get locals out. Expat South Africa founder, Lebone Kganyago, told IOL that they have been trying to mobilise funds for bus tickets for the students to move to safer countries in the region.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba condemned the attack. Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

The UN has allocated $20 million (R307m) to aid humanitarian needs in the Ukraine. International news agencies have shown visuals of Ukranians queueing outside banks and shops to stock up on essential supplies. The attack has led to protests around the world. According to CBS News, there have been demonstrations in the US, London, Berlin and Moscow. About 900 people have been arrested for taking part in protests. Putin is targeting Ukraine because he claims the country is a puppet of the West.