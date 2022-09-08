EXPLAINER: This is what will happen when Queen Elizabeth II dies

The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will elicit a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”. What will happen to the monarchy when Queen Elizabeth II passes away? pic.twitter.com/k4hmCKUbbD — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) April 26, 2020 So what happens when the Monarch, the Queen Elizabeth, dies?

Before the general public becomes aware that the Queen has passed, several things have to happen behind the scenes, according to British Heritage.com. * Once the Queen has died, Operation London Bridge begins. * Once London Bridge is down, the Queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, KCVO will be responsible for informing the Prime Minister before the information is released to the 15 other countries where the Queen is head of state and the rest of the 36 Commonwealth nations, including South Africa.

* This is done by the Foreign Office’s Global Response Centre which is housed at an unknown location in London. * The first time the public becomes aware of her death is when a notice is placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace. * All staff will wear a black armband on the left arm, which must measure three-and-a-quarter inches wide.

* A statement will then be released to the Press Association and other news outlets. * At this stage, main TV channels will pull regular programmes and newsreaders will wear black suits and ties. * DJs on-air will see a blue light flash, which means to cut to news ASAP, and blanket coverage will begin.

* As soon as Queen Elizabeth dies, Prince Charles will become King. * He is permitted to choose his own name, and is expected to become King Charles III. * At this stage, a meeting of the Accession Council will take place at St James' Palace and all formalities will take place.

* He will be named King one day after the Queen's death and after his siblings have ceremoniously kissed his hand. Proclamations will be made and while the Queen lies in state, Charles will visit Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. * His first words as monarch will take place at St James' Palace.

* The coronation of King Charles III will be planned a few months after the funeral, and the title of Prince of Wales will move to Prince William, although not immediately. Before the funeral * There will be an expected 10 days between the Queen's death and her funeral during this time her body will remain at Buckingham Palace, so the family can spend time together.

* She will then be moved to Westminister Hall where she will lie in state for a number of days so the public can pay their respects. * More than 200 000 people visited the Queen Mother's body in 2002. And then, on the 10th day, the Queen's body will be moved to Westminister Abbey for a state funeral. * The funeral will be attended by state officials from all over the world and will be co-ordinated by the armed forces and the British Government.

What if the Queen dies at Balmoral? If the Queen dies while in Balmoral, things change slightly. Her body will be moved to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and then carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral for a funeral service. By then the public will be notified and will likely line up to throw flowers at the Royal Train, which will carry the body back to London for the burial service.