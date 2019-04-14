It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.
An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.
Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp all done again— Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) April 14, 2019
Me now after encountering this issues for 100th time in last year
#whatsappdown #instagramdown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/8R9LEGybY3
World is coming to a end. Facebook and Instagram are down😥 We all might have to interact in person with people 😱😱🤯🤯🤬😷 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Jyk1SSkXWW— Joel Ferguson (@JoelFer55502603) April 14, 2019
i see that twitter is the only real one out here 🤭 twitter stays winning #instagramisdown #FacebookDown #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/YIe16AXMTP— lyna (@heonybby) April 14, 2019
People are wandering the streets aimlessly because there is no Facebook. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/xHuMl8iVqy— AsiaAndrewCEO (@AsiaAndrewCEO1) April 14, 2019