File photo: AP Photo/Jenny Kane.
Johannesburg - Social media users around the world are reportedly facing trouble accessing Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps. 

On Sunday afternoon, #FacebookDown, #InstagramDown and #WhatsappDown trended on Twitter as users aired their frustration over the inability to access their accounts. 

According to DownDetector, a website that monitor site outages, the most reported problems by users were a total blackout (44%), log in (33%) and apps (22%). 

Affected areas included North America, Europe and South America.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.

An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.

This latest issue comes a month after the social network giant confirmed there was an issue accessing its apps worldwide. 

See reactions on Twitter to the reported outage: 

* This is a developing story

IOL and AP