File photo: AP Photo/Jenny Kane.

Johannesburg - Social media users around the world are reportedly facing trouble accessing Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps.





On Sunday afternoon, #FacebookDown, #InstagramDown and #WhatsappDown trended on Twitter as users aired their frustration over the inability to access their accounts.





According to DownDetector , a website that monitor site outages, the most reported problems by users were a total blackout (44%), log in (33%) and apps (22%).





Affected areas included North America, Europe and South America.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down. An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.

This latest issue comes a month after the social network giant confirmed there was an issue accessing its apps worldwide.





See reactions on Twitter to the reported outage:





Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp all done again



Me now after encountering this issues for 100th time in last year



#whatsappdown #instagramdown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/8R9LEGybY3 — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) April 14, 2019

World is coming to a end. Facebook and Instagram are down😥 We all might have to interact in person with people 😱😱🤯🤯🤬😷 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Jyk1SSkXWW — Joel Ferguson (@JoelFer55502603) April 14, 2019

i see that twitter is the only real one out here 🤭 twitter stays winning #instagramisdown #FacebookDown #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/YIe16AXMTP — lyna (@heonybby) April 14, 2019

People are wandering the streets aimlessly because there is no Facebook. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/xHuMl8iVqy — AsiaAndrewCEO (@AsiaAndrewCEO1) April 14, 2019

