FACT BOX -The latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

India hurtled toward the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday. Latin America's death toll meanwhile passed 250 000 as the region reported more than 3 000 fatalities a day over the past week. EUROPE * Ireland's agriculture minister resigned after he drew public anger for having attended a social event apparently breaching coronavirus rules. * Russia reported 4 870 new cases, pushing its national tally to 946 976, the fourth largest in the world. * Poland reported 903 new cases, its highest daily increase.

AMERICAS

* A top US health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned.

* The Brazilian government has barred Doctors Without Borders from helping prevent and detect suspected cases in indigenous villages in the south, the NGO said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The church at the centre of South Korea's outbreak has said the government is fabricating tests, while authorities accused it of flouting anti-virus efforts.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said mass testing of residents will begin on September 1. Meanwhile, a deluge of trash from takeaway containers and disposable cutlery is cluttering streets and parks as dining restrictions eat away at the city's garbage disposal capacity.

* Beijing has removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors after it reported 13 consecutive days without new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenya's capital went on strike to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of Covid-19 protective equipment.

* The UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas as cases rise.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The clinical trial of a Russian vaccine being developed by Siberia's Vektor research centre is due to be completed in September, the RIA reported.

* Mexico will receive at least 2 000 doses of Russia's potential vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V", to test among its population, a senior official said.

* China's Sinovac Biotech has committed to provide up to 40 million vaccine doses to Indonesia's government between November and March, a minister said.

* Singapore researchers have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that causes milder infections.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets enjoyed cautious gains, taking their cue from Wall Street tech shares, but tepid economic data and lofty valuations reined in the advances in the wake of huge rally that has wiped out coronavirus losses.

* More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey found.

* Britain's economic recovery has gathered pace, but government borrowing rose past the $2.64 trillion mark and fears of future job losses are mounting.