FACTBOX: The latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A small city on the outskirts of Houston, Texas instituted a curfew from Saturday night due to surging coronavirus cases, the latest move by officials in some southern and western US states to backtrack on their reopening plans. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 9.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 494,351​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1600 GMT on Saturday.

EUROPE

* Britain will scrap a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19, and official advice against all but essential travel abroad will also be eased for some countries and regions, the government said on Friday. The changes will make it easier for Britons to travel abroad for summer holidays.

* Liverpool have condemned the behaviour of fans who gathered in Liverpool city centre for a second night on Friday to celebrate their team's Premier League title win and urged them to stay at home due to fears of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

* The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just as the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season.

AMERICAS

* The pandemic has forced organizers to move parades, marches and forums online across the United States in June for Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community and a renewed call for equal rights. Still, "canceling" Pride was not an option, said Cathy Renna, director of communications at the National LGBTQ Task Force.

* Peru will lift lockdown measures in most areas of the country, including the capital Lima, at the start of July, while keeping its borders closed, after the daily rate of cases slowed in recent days, the government said late on Friday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

* Australia's state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing restrictions.

* Indonesia reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

* Guinea Bissau was warned on Saturday to prepare for a possible increase in coronavirus cases by the head of its response commission, as a team of Cuban health workers arrived to help the nation tackle the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazil announced on Saturday it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has shown promise to fight the pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the pandemic slashed air travel demand.

* Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of live-action movie "Mulan" until August 21, the company said in a statement on Friday, a blow to theater operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences from their homes.

