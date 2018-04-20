Yangon - Family members of Myanmar police officer Moe Yan Naing, who testified in court on Friday that a police chief set up the arrests of two journalists in December last year, have been evicted from their police accommodation, according to his brother.

"Moe Yan Naing's wife got a call from a police officer this morning telling them to move," Ye Wint Naing told dpa by phone on Saturday, adding "the order came from above."

Two Myanmar reporters working for Reuters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, were arrested under the country's Official Secrets Act for allegedly possessing documents pertaining to Rakhine State, where a brutal army crackdown forced nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee last year.

Moe Yan Naing on Friday told a court in Myanmar's commercial hub, Yangon, that six police officers, some of whom had previously had contact with Wa Lone, were called by police brigadier Tin Ko Ko to "trap" Wa Lone, according to the reporters' lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

The court has been holding preliminary hearings to decide if the pair will be charged, facing a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, after they were arrested outside of a restaurant in the city soon after meeting with policemen.

Moe Yan Naing's wife and daughter had been living in a police dormitory in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, according to Ye Wint Naing.

Moe Yan Naing had been detained without access to a lawyer or family members for 129 days, he said on Friday.

"He risked everything to tell the truth," Khin Maung Zaw said on Friday, warning that the policeman was in "great danger."

