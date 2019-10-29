London - A mother and her two children appeared in court on Monday charged with keeping the mummified remains of a third sibling at home after it was alleged they were given away by the smell.
Rina Yasutake, 49, a talented artist and Cambridge University graduate, was thought to have been dead for six weeks when police found her decomposing body on a mattress in one of the bedrooms.
A pharmacist reported her family to police as she was concerned about the excessive amount of surgical spirit they were buying.
The chemical was apparently being used to ‘cleanse’ the dead woman’s mummified corpse and the pharmacist told police ‘they smelled of dead bodies’, a court heard on Monday. The dead woman’s mother Michiko Yasutake, 76, brother Takahiro, 47, and sister Yoshika, 52, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.