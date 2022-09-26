Far-right Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female prime minister

Cape Town: Leader of the Brothers of Italy party Giorgia Meloni claimed a clear majority victory in the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. Sputni News reported that deputy head of the Italian Democratic Party, Debora Serracchiani, recognised Meloni’s win and announced the transition to the opposition.

“Undoubtedly, in the light of the evidence, we cannot but award victory to the right-wing forces that Giorgia Meloni pulled out. This is a sad evening for the country,” said Serracchiani. “We are the country's second political force and the first opposition force,” she added. The Italian interior ministry announced that the centre-right coalition which includes the Brothers of Italy party, the League party, the Forza Italia party and the Moderate Party, won 43.9% after counting half of the votes in the elections to the upper house of the Italian parliament.

It added that in the vote to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, the coalition received 42.7% after counting a quarter of the votes. International leaders took to social media to respond to Meloni’s win. France's far-right National Rally party Marine Le Pen said: “The Italian people has decided to take its destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereignist government.

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory.” Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox (Spain) tweeted: “Giorgia Meloni has shown the way for a proud, free Europe of sovereign nations to be able to cooperate for the security and prosperity of all.” IOL