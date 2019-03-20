Wheelchair-bound Zaed Mustafa, the brother of Hamza and son of Khalid Mustafa killed in the Friday, March 15 mosque shootings reacts during the burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners carry the body of a victim of the Friday, March 15 mosque shootings for a burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners react during a burial for a victim of the March 15 mosque shootings at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners attend the burial for a victim of the Friday March 15 mosque shootings for burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners carry the body of a victim of the Friday, March 15 mosque shootings for burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners react as they carry the body of a victim of Friday, March 15 mosque shootings for a burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Mourners carry the body of a victim of the Friday March 15 mosque shootings for a burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Zaed Mustafa, in the wheelchair, the brother of Hamza and son of Khalid Mustafa killed in the Friday, March 15 mosque shootings arrives for their burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Mark Baker/AP
Christchurch, New Zealand - A father and son who fled the civil war in Syria for "the safest country in the world" have been buried before hundreds of mourners, the first funerals for victims of shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that horrified a nation known for being welcoming and diverse.

The funerals Wednesday of 44-year-old Khalid Mustafa and 15-year-old Hamza Mustafa came five days after a white supremacist methodically gunned down 50 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch — a massacre that he broadcast live on Facebook.

Security personnel walk on the site of funeral services in Christchurch, New Zealand for two victims from last week’s mosque shootings. Picture: Mark Baker/AP

Hamza's high school principal described the student as compassionate and hardworking and said he was an excellent horse rider who aspired to be a veterinarian.

AP