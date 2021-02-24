FDA finds J&J vaccines protect against severe illness and may reduce Covid transmission

AN ANALYSIS by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revealed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong protection against severe disease and even death from Covid-19.

The research also shows that the one-shot vaccine may also reduce the spread of the virus by those who have been vaccinated.

According to the FDA, the J&J vaccine had a 64% efficacy rate in South Africa and 72% in the US.

A report by the New York Times said the vaccine also showed 86% efficacy against severe forms of Covid-19 in the US, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa. That means that a vaccinated person has a far lower risk of being hospitalised or dying from Covid-19.

While the J&J vaccine has a lower efficacy rate that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are both around 95%, here in SA the J&J vaccine is so far the clear winner.