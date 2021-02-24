NewsWorld
A doctor at Tygerberg Hospital fills the syringe with the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. | Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)
A doctor at Tygerberg Hospital fills the syringe with the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. | Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

FDA finds J&J vaccines protect against severe illness and may reduce Covid transmission

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

AN ANALYSIS by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revealed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong protection against severe disease and even death from Covid-19.

The research also shows that the one-shot vaccine may also reduce the spread of the virus by those who have been vaccinated.

According to the FDA, the J&J vaccine had a 64% efficacy rate in South Africa and 72% in the US.

A report by the New York Times said the vaccine also showed 86% efficacy against severe forms of Covid-19 in the US, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa. That means that a vaccinated person has a far lower risk of being hospitalised or dying from Covid-19.

While the J&J vaccine has a lower efficacy rate that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are both around 95%, here in SA the J&J vaccine is so far the clear winner.

The NY Times reported that the Novavax’s shot had an efficacy of 49% in South Africa. A small trial in South Africa of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine found that it did not offer much protection at all.

SA received its first batch of J&J vaccines earlier this month and the second batch of 80 000 is expected to be delivered on Saturday.

Speaking during a debate on the government's roll-out plan, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said SA had joined more than 87 countries in the fight against Covid-19. “Our programme is rapidly gaining momentum. We have vaccinated 23 059 people as of yesterday. We are on course to reach 40 000 by this Wednesday (yesterday)," Mkhize said.

IOL

Covid-19Vaccine

Share this article:

Related Articles