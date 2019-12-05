Fears mount over deadly monkeypox in Britain









File picture: Fred Murphy/CDC via AP London - The potentially fatal virus monkeypox has been diagnosed in a patient in Britain, health chiefs said Wednesday. The rare infection – which causes fever and a lumpy rash – is believed to have been picked up on a visit to Nigeria. Officials were last night rushing to speak to the patient’s close contacts, including those who travelled near them on the flight from Nigeria to the UK. The patient, who has not been named, is being treated at a specialist ‘high consequence’ infectious disease centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London. Public Health England said the infected person was in south-west England before being transferred to the capital. The agency said it was working with the NHS to implement "rapid infection control procedures". Dr Meera Chand, consultant microbiologist at PHE, said: "Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low. We are following up with those who have had close contact with the patient to offer advice and to monitor them as necessary."

"PHE and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease, and these will be strictly followed to minimise the risk of transmission."

PHE added that monkeypox "is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover in a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals."

In most cases, monkeypox resolves on its own and has no long-term effects. Initial symptoms include a fever, headache, aching muscles, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

Patients can also suffer a rash, which often begins on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. The rash then changes from raised red bumps to spots filled with fluid – which eventually form scabs and fall off.

The World Health Organisation says the virus rarely travels between humans and people tend to be infected by handling monkeys, squirrels and rats that carry it. The condition is similar to human smallpox and although it is much milder, it can be fatal.

Human cases are mostly reported in rural parts of central and western Africa. However this is not the first time that the virus has been detected in the UK.

PHE reported three cases of monkeypox in the UK in September 2018. The first two were in people who had travelled from Africa and the third was a health worker who cared for one of the patients. The worker became infected before monkeypox was suspected.

Monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, when a nine-year-old boy was infected.

Daily Mail