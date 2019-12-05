London - The potentially fatal virus monkeypox has been diagnosed in a patient in Britain, health chiefs said Wednesday.
The rare infection – which causes fever and a lumpy rash – is believed to have been picked up on a visit to Nigeria.
Officials were last night rushing to speak to the patient’s close contacts, including those who travelled near them on the flight from Nigeria to the UK. The patient, who has not been named, is being treated at a specialist ‘high consequence’ infectious disease centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.
Public Health England said the infected person was in south-west England before being transferred to the capital.
The agency said it was working with the NHS to implement "rapid infection control procedures". Dr Meera Chand, consultant microbiologist at PHE, said: "Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low. We are following up with those who have had close contact with the patient to offer advice and to monitor them as necessary."