Fight and talk: Taliban almost took key Afghan city weeks before historic negotiations

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi Kabul - Khan Agha has endured years ofviolence in Kunduz, but it was the Taliban's attack on thestrategic city in northeastern Afghanistan, as the governmentand insurgents were preparing for historic peace talks, thatunnerved him. "Like me, the majority of Kunduz residents are living infear," Agha, a 46-year-old driver, told Reuters. "Looking atwhat's going on, anything could happen at any time." The Taliban offensive, encircling and almost seizing Kunduzlate last month, came just weeks before the Kabul government satdown with their sworn enemies in Doha on Saturday to starthistoric talks aimed at ending 19 years of war that has killedand wounded more than 100 000 civilians. The opening ceremony for the talks in the Qatari capital,replete with calls for peace from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a grand hotel and a host of dignitaries on video linkurging a ceasefire, contrasted sharply with the recent violenceon the ground in Kunduz.

Just hours after those talks started, Taliban and Afghangovernment forces clashed across Afghanistan, officials said,underscoring the uphill challenge of ending the long war. Themost intense of those clashes on Saturday were in Kunduz, whereTaliban again jostled with security forces for control of keyhighways, and the Afghan military deployed air and artillerystrikes.

Agha, stranded outside the city of 270,000 for four daysduring last month's larger attack and unable to reach his familyon his way back from a delivery, has since stockpiled threemonths' worth of food in his small home.

A Reuters examination of the little-reported August offensive - the worst since 2015, when Kunduz briefly fell tothe Taliban - shows how the insurgents have recently raisedpressure on this strategic urban centre, a gateway in the northto mineral-rich provinces and to central Asia, and a hub fortransportation and drug-smuggling.

In late August, the insurgent Taliban launched an offensive on the city of Kunduz. They advanced along major arterial highways from multiple directions towards the city, getting close enough to fire at the police headquarters.

The Taliban deny the Kunduz attack, saying their fightersonly attacked bases in retaliation for troops firing on nearbyareas.

"From the start of the year we never had plans of largeattacks on any big city for one reason, and that is the peaceprocess," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. "Attacking large cities can damage this process."

Though it ultimately failed, the brazen attempt to take astrategic urban centre and the continuing pressure shows theTaliban are pursuing a fight-and-talk strategy, largely ignoringthe international pleas to temper the violence and agree on aceasefire.

"The scale of ambition to expand territorial control has notebbed," said a senior Western diplomat. "They want theirfighters to stay active on the ground - it is a key concernahead of talks as primary trust and confidence-building dependson a reduction in violence."

The Taliban's muscular action comes just as the United States rapidly draws down its troops in Afghanistan, in line with President Donald Trump's promises to end America's longestwar. A February pact between Washington and the Taliban set May2021 as the date for the final pull out, subject to certainsecurity guarantees.

US troop numbers are expected to fall to 4 500 by Novemberfrom over 100 000 in 2011.

BATTLEGROUND TO NEGOTIATING TABLE

"A serious Taliban attack on Kunduz City breaks with the US-Taliban agreement, at least in spirit, and sends an ominoussignal ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations," said Elizabeth Threlkeld, deputy director of the South Asia program at theWashington-based Stimson Center.

The US Embassy in Kabul did not comment.

The Taliban, after gradually tightening their grip on ruralareas encircling Kunduz, conducted its offensive from August 20 to 26, seizing several checkpoints and two bases on arterial roadsinto the city, spreading fear that the militants would seizecontrol, three provincial council members said.

"They got enough close to the city that their small armscould easily reach the police headquarters and governor's compound," said council member Assadullah Saadat.

Fighting displaced more than 60 000 people, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Now that the government and Taliban are sitting down forpeace talks, after months of delays, officials say a toppriority is negotiating a comprehensive ceasefire, which theAfghan government has requested several times but the Talibanhas rejected.

"Their military capacity represents a threat to the Afghangovernment, and they are likely to continue launching attacksover the coming months as negotiations kick off," Threlkeldsaid.

Afghan forces pushed Taliban fighters back with severalairstrikes, said defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman. On oneof the heaviest days of fighting, 34 Taliban members were killedand 24 wounded, he said.

More than 100 Taliban members were killed 100 were wounded,said a local council member.

Though the immediate threat to the city was over, localsecurity force members told Reuters the area remained underpressure.

Abdul, who asked that his full name not be used, said thatin his seven years in the Afghan security forces in some of thetoughest regions, he had not encountered the pressure he foundin Kunduz where his unit was under constant fire and theirvehicles could not be left in the open for even a few hourswithout attracting rockets.

"There is a common theory here: the more gain on thebattleground, the bigger the share on the negotiating table," hesaid. "I have experienced the worst time of my whole life here."