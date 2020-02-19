Teharn – Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday that the new virus has killed two elderly Iranian citizens.
IRNA quoted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, as saying both of the victims had been carrying the coronavirus and were located in Qom, about 140 kilometres south of the capital Tehran.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian authorities confirmed two cases of the new virus, the first in the country, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. Officials later said the two patients had died.
ISNA quoted an official in the country’s health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour, as saying that “since last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found.”
The virus causes the illness that the World Health Organization recently named COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.