The world’s first floating nuclear power plant in Russia. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The world’s first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) has started delivering its first 10-million kWh of electric power in Russia. The FNPP delivered the electric power into the isolated network of the Chauny-Bilibino hub in Russia’s Far East autonomous region of Chukotka. The FNPP is a project by Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company, a part of Rosatom State Corporation.

“Our main objective for 2020 is to commission the facility into production,” said Vitaliy Trutnev, director of the Rosenergoatom Joint-Stock Company’s administration of floating nuclear heat and power plants construction and operation.

As of now, the FNPP caters for one-fifth of the Chauny-Bilibino hub’s needs, and is intended to eventually fully cover the growing demand for electric power in Chukotka by becoming a reliable source of energy for both the city of Pevek and the whole region in general.

“In the future, the electric power produced by the FNPP will facilitate the growth of the gold, copper and other natural resources mining companies in Chukotka. Additionally, the FNPP will be one of the key elements in the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route,” Trutnev said.