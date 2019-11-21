GUATEMALA CITY — A Honduran asylum seeker has been returned by the United States to pursue asylum in Guatemala for the first time under an agreement signed in July, Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
The Honduran man, who was not identified, had reached the U.S. border at El Paso, Texas, but was sent to Guatemala Thursday.
Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said that more flights bearing returned asylum seekers are expected next week.
“We are waiting for the U.S. government to tell us how many people are ready for return," Degenhart said.
He said migrants are asked again what they want to do when they are sent back to Guatemala, and in this case the Honduran man changed his mind.