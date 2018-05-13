Rome - A British tourist was drugged and gang-raped by "at least ten" men in a hotel in Sorrento, a famous tourist destination in southern Italy, police said Monday, announcing five arrests.

The victim, said to be in her 50s, was given a drink containing a so-called "rape drug" on the last night of a holiday she made in October 2016, a statement said.

She was taken to a pool house, where she was abused by two barmen who gave her the spiked drink, and then moved to a staff room where several men took advantage of her.

The suspects, some of them fully naked, took pictures and videos of the alleged rape, and shared them via a mobile phone group chat called "bad habits," which was seized by police as evidence.

The crime was reported by the victim upon her return to Kent, England. Italian police said they could only identify five of the involved men, all hotel employees.

The hotel was not named, but described as "well-known."

Noting that DNA samples and other significant pieces of evidence had been collected, police said they had extensive and "indisputable" proof of the suspects' guilt.

