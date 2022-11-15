Five things we know about the Istanbul attacks

1) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that although it was too early to confirm with 100% certainty, initial reports and information from the governor's office showed that the blast “smelt like terror".

The explosion hit the busy Istiklal Avenue in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Erdogan said efforts to take over Türkiye through terrorism would not work.

2) The number of people detained in Türkiye, following the blast, had grown to 50, the Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday.

"We condemn all types of terrorism, regardless of who commits it. Terrorist organisations are the enemies of humanity… No terrorist organisation will succeed in any game or attack against Turkey," Bozdag said.