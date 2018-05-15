A file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, with his sons Yair, background, and Avner, right, at the Western Wall. Picture: AP Photo/Uriel Sinai

Tel Aviv - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair has posted a message directing an expletive at Turkey on his Instagram account, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

The two countries are in the midst of a diplomatic feud after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel committed "genocide" when its soldiers shot and killed dozens of Palestinians during border protests on Monday.

Yair's message - posted on his private Instagram account - said "F**k Turkey" with a star and crescent - Turkey's national symbol - used in place of the C, according to images of the post published by Israeli media.

"Yair Netanyahu is a private citizen and that is also the stance of his Instagram account," a spokesman for the Netanyahu family said.

The Instagram post comes after Turkey asked Israel's ambassador to Ankara to leave the country on Tuesday, just short of formal expulsion, and then allowed Turkish media to film the ambassador undergoing an unusually thorough security check at Istanbul airport.

In a tit-for-tat, Israel asked Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem to leave the country and also summoned a separate Turkish official to chastise him for the treatment of the Israeli ambassador.

DPA