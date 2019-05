A tourist watches Mount Agung spew ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on July 5, 2018. File picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Jakarta, Indonesia - Bali's airport has cancelled flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island. The national disaster agency said Friday night's eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds and spread lava and incandescent rocks about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater.

Nine villages experienced thick ash fall. But the agency said it wasn't raising the alert level for the volcano and its exclusion zone remains a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) radius around the crater.

The Directorate General of Air Transportation said four flights to Bali were diverted and five flights out of the popular tourist destination were canceled because of volcanic ash.

Mount Agung volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali island, on July 5, 2018.





Mount Agung spews ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on July 5, 2018. File picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP





A man watches Mount Agung spewing ash and smoke in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. File picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Agung became active again in 2017 after more than a half century of slumber following a major eruption in 1963.

