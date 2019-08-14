A man makes his way amid strong wind by typhoon Krosa in Miyazaki. Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS.

Tokyo - A powerful typhoon was bearing down on western Japan on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and lashing winds to large swaths of the country. Typhoon Krosa is projected to make landfall on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Travellers were left stranded at the height of the summer holiday season as this year's 10th typhoon caused the cancellation of 347 flights and many train services for Thursday, broadcaster NHK reported.

Forecasters warned that the slow-moving typhoon could dump dangerous amounts of rain in some regions in excess of 1.2 metres and urged residents to stay vigilant against mudslides, swelling rivers and high waves.

As of 8 pm (1100 GMT), Krosa was 180 kilometres east of Tanegashima Island, near Kyushu, travelling north at 20 kilometres per hour. It was recording maximum sustained winds of 108 kilometres per hour and gusts of 144 kilometres per hour, the agency said.

The storm is expected to dump 1 metre of rain in Shikoku and 0.7 metres in the Tokai region by 6 pm on Thursday, the agency said.

In July 2018, torrential rains in western Japan triggered floods and landslides, killing more than 220 people - the highest number of deaths from a single weather event in three decades.

Meanwhile, a heatwave scorched areas along the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, with the city of Joetsu posting this year's highest temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

dpa