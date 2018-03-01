Luebeck, Germany - A German woman who tried to kill her husband by poisoning was on Friday sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

The accused, a 50-year-old florist from the northern German district of Ostholstein, admitted mixing into her husband's food highly poisonous seeds of cerbera odollum, a plant species commonly known as the suicide tree.

But the regional court in Luebeck did not believe her claim that she wished only to give him a wake-up call, the judge said on Friday.

As a master florist she must have known that the seeds were highly poisonous, the judge said. The sentence fell between the four years recommended by the public prosecutor and the two years requested by the defence, who said they considered the crime bodily harm.

dpa