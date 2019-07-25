Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court. File picture: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters

Kuala Lumpur - A bomb threat at a court complex in Kuala Lumpur has prompted an evacuation and disrupted the corruption trial of former prime minister Najib Razak, local media reported on Thursday. Malaysian authorities received an anonymous tip-off earlier in the day claiming that there was a bomb in the High Court complex at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur.

"He didn't introduce himself but relayed the information, claiming a bomb was in court. That is all," police official S Shanmugamoorthy was quoted as saying by local newspaper Malay Mail.

Security personnel interrupted the court proceedings at around 12.30 pm (0830 GMT), ordering everyone present to evacuate the premises and gather outside the main entrance. Najib was escorted out by police.

A police bomb disposal unit arrived alongside sniffer dogs to scour the premises for the exposive device, according to the Malay Mail. No sign of the bomb has been found so far.

Riza Aziz, the stepson of former Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpur. File picture: Lai Seng Sin/Reuters

Najib is standing trial for seven charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating 42 million Malaysian ringgit (10.2 million US dollars) from a subsidiary of state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

dpa