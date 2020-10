Former Maldives vice president handed 20-year sentence for money laundering

Male, Maldives - The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president.

The Criminal Court on Monday night also fined Ahmed Adeeb $129 800. The prison sentence, which will be shortened by one year because he served time after a previous conviction on the same charges, also covered charges of corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Adeeb was a protege to former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom during the early years of his presidency between 2013 and 2018.

He had been sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2016 for several counts including masterminding a blast in a presidential speedboat in which Yameen's wife was wounded. He was freed from all charges after Yameen lost a bid for re-election in 2018.

Under the new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, many cases perceived to be politically motivated were revisited.