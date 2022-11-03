Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot at rally in attempted assassination

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, during an opposition march in Pakistan led by the former leader and chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party near the city of Wazirabad. A spokesperson for the party said that this was a clear assassination attempt on the former leader.

Khan, 70, who is a former cricker, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters that a bullet hit his shin. Chaudry said that both Imran Khan and party colleague Faisal Javed were wounded in the attack. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment, according to Chaudhry.

The man suspected of attacking the former Pakistan prime minister during a political rally on Thursday has been shot dead, an aide said, citing AFP reports.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail, Khan was shot in the leg "three to four" times. "A second man was taken into police custody," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide, told AFP, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

پاکستان کے پاپولر ترین لیڈر پر قاتلانہ حملہ کیا گیا ہمارے لیڈر عمران خان پر حملہ پاکستان پر حملہ ہے اس کا بدلہ لیا جائے گا @fawadchaudhry #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/d5zGHGElzA — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 3, 2022 According to authorities, several others in the convoy were wounded. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on Khan’s life on Thursday, saying that an immediate report of the incident has been sought from the interior minister.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured (people),” said Shehbaz. Prime Minister Shehbaz added that the Federation would provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. He also said that violence should have no place in national politics.