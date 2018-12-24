Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. File picture: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed.

Islamabad - An anti-graft court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail, in one of two corruption charges emanating from the leaked Panama Papers in 2016. Sharif, a three-time premier who was removed by the country's Supreme Court last year, was acquitted on the second charge, judge Arshad Malik announced at the court in the capital Islamabad.

Thousands of activists from Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party clashed with riot police outside the courtroom ahead of the decision.

Sharif would immediately be taken into custody, a court official told journalists.

dpa