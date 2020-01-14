Former Trump adviser flew teen from Europe to US for sex acts, court hears









George Nader, a businessman who served as a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation pleaded guilty to a charge of child sex trafficking in addition to transporting child pornography. File picture: C-SPAN via AP New York - George Nader, a lobbyist linked to President Donald Trump who later became a witness in Robert Muller's Russia probe, pleaded guilty Monday to two sex crimes involving children. Nader, 60, admitted he arranged to transport a 14-year-old boy from Europe to Dulles International Airport for illegal sexual conduct in early 2000, federal prosecutors in Virginia said. He also admitted he possessed child pornography while he was in New York in 2012. The crimes took place years before Nader, who has dual American and Lebanese citizenship, became an informal conduit between Trump's administration and officials in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Nader will serve a minimum 10-year sentence for the crimes and could get up to 50 years at his April 10 sentencing, prosecutors said.

He was arrested on the charges at John F. Kennedy International Airport in June. A criminal complaint said he had a cellphone containing a dozen child porn videos, some showing minors involved in sex acts with goats.

His defense lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the New York Daily News.

Nader pleaded guilty to similar charges in 1991. That case involved two reels of child pornography smuggled into Dulles in candy tins.

During his time as an informal Trump policy adviser, Nader reportedly attended meetings with Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn.

He also helped coordinate the controversial January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian government official linked to President Vladimir Putin.

His cooperation with the Russia investigation was cited multiple times in the Mueller report.

tca/dpa