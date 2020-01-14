New York - George Nader, a lobbyist linked to President Donald Trump who later became a witness in Robert Muller's Russia probe, pleaded guilty Monday to two sex crimes involving children.
Nader, 60, admitted he arranged to transport a 14-year-old boy from Europe to Dulles International Airport for illegal sexual conduct in early 2000, federal prosecutors in Virginia said.
He also admitted he possessed child pornography while he was in New York in 2012.
The crimes took place years before Nader, who has dual American and Lebanese citizenship, became an informal conduit between Trump's administration and officials in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Nader will serve a minimum 10-year sentence for the crimes and could get up to 50 years at his April 10 sentencing, prosecutors said.