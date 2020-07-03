Four killed, 97 injured in Turkish fireworks factory blast

Istanbul - At least four people died and 97 were injured on Friday following several major blasts and a fire at a fireworks factory in north-western Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Several people may still be trapped inside, Koca said, without giving an exact figure.

The factory has 186 employees in total, although 20 did not show up for work earlier. Some "15-20" workers are believed to have left the area after the fire began, Koca told reporters near the site in Sakarya, to the east of Istanbul.

Authorities were trying to track down all those who were unaccounted for, he said.

Two helicopters and a plane joined efforts to contain the fire, Koca said, warning residents in the area to wear masks and stay inside to reduce the risk of inhaling toxic smoke.