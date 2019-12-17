Paris - France was braced for massive disruption on Tuesday as moderate trade unions join hardliners for the first time in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plans.
The renewed push by the unions comes a day after a political blow to Macron when the man he put in charge of the reform had to step down in a row about positions he held outside his government role.
With public transport still crippled on the 13th day of a strike against government plans for a single national pension system, operators are appealing to travellers to postpone their trips.
Paris Orly airport was also due to be affected, with aviation authorities telling airlines to cancel 20 per cent of their flights.
The government says the new pension system will be fairer, with everyone getting the same pension allowance in proportion to their contributions.