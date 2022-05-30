French minister blames Liverpool fans for chaos at Champions League final

Reuters reported that Liverpool fans without valid tickets were responsible for the crowd problems at the Champions League final, which was exacerbated by local youths who attempted to force their way into the stadium.

Cape Town – Following Real Madrid’s 1-0 in over Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final, France sports minister has blamed Liverpool fans for the crowd problems which delayed the game.

“What we really have to bear in mind is that what happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets,” said French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

“When there are that many people by the entrance to the stadium, there will be people trying to force their way in through the doors of the Stade de France, and a certain number of youths from the nearby area who were present tried to get in by mixing in with the crowd,” she told French radio RTL.

Ofc it's the liverpool fans

Give madrid the ucl @ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/QB5ceqmmsi — Yasser (@078Yasser) May 28, 2022

The match kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police had clashed with the crowd outside the Stade de France. Footage posted on social media showing young men who were not wearing Liverpool jerseys jumping the gates of the stadium went viral.