French climber Robert scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City. Picture: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters.

Manila - Frenchman Alain Robert - dubbed "Spiderman" for his exploits - was arrested in the Philippines on Tuesday after free-climbing one of country's tallest buildings. The 56-year-old, known for scaling towering structures around the world, was spotted dangling from the G T International Tower in the financial district of Makati City during rush hour.

Robert was seen hoisting himself from one floor to another of the 217-metre glass-walled skyscraper. He was arrested for climbing without a permit as soon as he descended.

Police said criminal charges were being prepared against Robert, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of buildings climbed by a person.

Robert told police he had been wanting to return to the Philippines since first visiting the country as a tourist 20 years ago.

"Twenty years back actually there was nothing in Makati," he said. "So I knew that one day I will be climbing in the Philippines."

Robert admitted that some people might think he's "crazy" because of what he does, but he would rather think of himself as "badass."

"They may use the word crazy, but there is good craziness, and there is a bad one," he said. "There is the one that you put in the psychiatric hospital, which is the bad one."

"And there is ... what people are saying about me - badass. Badass is a compliment," he said.

Robert has been arrested many times for his daring climbing stunts around the world over the past two decades.

