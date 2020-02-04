World - A French teenager who made profane comments against Islam in an Instagram video is receiving police protection, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old girl, known publicly as Mila, has been pulled out of school after receiving repeated threats on social media and at her secondary school.
The incident has sparked fury from France's anti-Islamic far right, as well as competing hashtags on social media: #JeSuisMila (I Am Mila) for her supporters, and #JeNeSuisPasMila (I Am Not Mila) for critics.
The teenager told TMC television on Monday that she was not sorry for blaspheming in the Instagram video story which was posted in January.
But she said she did regret using vulgar language and offending people "who practice their religion in peace."