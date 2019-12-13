Madrid - Negotiations at the COP25 climate change conference in Madrid have reached a standstill and pressure is building as the 2020 deadline looms to reduce carbon emissions.
Some delegates accused the United States, Australia and Saudi Arabia, some of the world's major air polluters of actively pushing back on finalising the Paris Agreement on mitagating greenhouse-gas emissions.
They said developing countries were growing increasingly angry at what they have called concerted attempts by high-emitting countries to block progress in Madrid.
The aim of the agreement, which would come into effect next year, is to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,.
"The obfuscating and delaying tactics of the US in particular are designed to ensure we get nothing,” said Alpha Oumar Kaloga, a diplomat from Guinea.